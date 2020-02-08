First Alert Forecast: A few showers this weekend, then even more rain next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few showers are expected this weekend. However, even more wet weather is on the way for next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, it will be breezy and cold. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s under mostly clear skies.
· A few showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Sunshine is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
· Next week, we'll see highs in the 60s and 70s, but we'll also track several days of unsettled weather.
· In fact, Tuesday is an Alert Day. We're tracking a good chance of scattered rain and potentially a thunderstorm or two. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side. Rain chances are around 70%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect breezy, cold conditions. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s.
This weekend, we're not expecting a washout, but a few showers are in your forecast.
On Saturday, a disturbance will roll into the area. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible. We wouldn't be surprised to see a flurry mixed in with the rain for some of our western counties in the Midlands. However, most of this precipitation will be rain. High temperatures will be chilly, reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
More unsettled weather is in your forecast next week with an approaching cold front. A few showers are possible late Monday, but rain chances will ramp up by Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday is an Alert Day.
We’re expecting a good dose of rain in the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We could also see some isolated thunderstorms, so keep that in mind. Rain chances are around 70%. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
More showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, then taper a bit by Friday on Valentine's Day. Highs will be in the 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy and Cold. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Still Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.