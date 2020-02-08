Family hosts walk remembering man shot to death in Eastover

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In Eastover Saturday, friends and family paid tribute to a man who was shot and killed one year ago. Kwame Jones died February 10, 2019, after a fight that started at the ‘Do Drop In’ nightclub in Eastover.
"We are walking for justice. We are walking for peace. We are walking so other families won't have to deal with this," family spokesperson Abdulla Mustafa said.
Those walking carried signs promoting gun regulation.
The walk started at Kwame Jones’ mother’s childhood home and ended on the 400 bock of Henry Street where Jones was shot to death. Organizers say the walk also was to push for help finding justice in his death.
He was a good kid. He didn't deserve this because he had little kids. It's a sad moment, but it's a happy moment because the God we serve, he doesn't make any mistakes," Jones' uncle Andre Freeman said.
"I would hope the law and people, whoever the guy who did it, we forgive you, we just want justice, that's all," he said.
Jones’ mother says this won’t be the last walk in her son’s honor.
