Fairfield County armed robbery suspect arrested, two others wanted

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with two armed robbery incidents.
Nycholas D Price, 27, will be charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say the Grand Central Truck Stop, located at the intersection of SC 200 and Interstate 77, was robbed on two occasions.
On August 31st, two masked individuals entered the store armed with a hammer and machete. They stole money before fleeing the scene.
On September 9th, one masked individual entered the store armed with a machete and stole money before fleeing the scene.
Investigators followed leads and were able to determine Price was a suspect in both incidents. He was arrested on January 31st.
Additional suspects are wanted in connection with these robberies.
Marquavius R Williams, 27, is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his role in the August 31st incident.
Breanna N McMurray, 26, is wanted for two counts of armed robbery.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williams or McMurray is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
