Do you know your ‘numbers’? Local cardiologist urges women to know about heart health on National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Across the nation, women wore red Friday to advocate for women’s heart health and remind one another that heart disease is the number one killer of women nationwide.
The City of Columbia held a “Go Red For Women Day” party. It included not only a community photo opportunity but also health screenings and heart health information to help women affected by heart disease. It was a party with a purpose!
On WIS News 10 at 4, we had local cardiologist, Dr. Norma Khoury, on the program to talk about the importance of heart health during American Heart Month.
She said there are five numbers you need to know if you don’t already: your total cholesterol, your HDL (good) cholesterol, your blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI, or “body mass index.”
For more information about the Go Red for Women campaign, please visit this link.
