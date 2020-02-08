Deputies in search of missing 10-year-old girl who wasn’t returned home by her mother

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now searching for 10-year-old Amirah Watson.
According to RCSD, Watson was last seen in Dillon County on Jan. 31 when her mother, 41-year-old Tynesha Brooks, picked her up for the weekend. Brooks, who is a Richland County citizen, was expected to bring Amirah back on Sunday because she does not have primary custody of the child. However, neither Amirah nor her mother have been seen since Jan. 31.
Brooks did speak to investigators on Thursday but did not reveal her location.
Amirah is listed at five feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and braces on her teeth.
Brooks is listed at 5-foot-1 and weighs about 140 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.
A warrant has been issued for Brooks’ arrest in Dillon County on charges of not returning a child within 72 hours per custody orders.
If anyone has seen Amirah or Brooks or know their whereabouts, please call 911.
