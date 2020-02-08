Clemson wins program’s first-ever softball game vs. St. John’s

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIS) - The first chapter of the Clemson softball legacy ends with a win.
Hannah Goodwin’s three-run homer would be more than enough to help the Tigers come away with a 6-2 win over St. John’s in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament.
“A lot of emotions obviously, setting history, and first game in 2020,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman after the game. “It's been a long time coming. As coaches, we've been here since late 2017. It's all coming to reality. Today was a great effort by our team. I felt that we had some great performances today, starting in the circle with Logan Caymol. The battery with she and JoJo Hyatt were terrific. We had some clutch hits - Hannah Goodwin breaking the game open with a big home run (and) Cammy Pereira providing a lot of spark offensively.”
Goodwin, a White Knoll product, provided the blast in the bottom of the fifth inning with both teams tied 1-1. She finished the day 1-of-3 at the plate with four RBIs.
Cammy Pereira was 2-of-4 on the day offensively with an RBI while Marissa Guimbarda added another RBI for the Tigers at the plate.
The Tigers finished the day 1-1 after falling 11-0 to Duke in the second game.
Clemson returns to action Saturday with two games. First, the Tigers face Indiana at 11 a.m. Later that day, Clemson will battle tournament host UCF at 3:30 p.m.
