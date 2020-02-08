Clemson wins program’s first-ever softball game vs. St. John’s

“A lot of emotions obviously, setting history, and first game in 2020,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman after the game. “It's been a long time coming. As coaches, we've been here since late 2017. It's all coming to reality. Today was a great effort by our team. I felt that we had some great performances today, starting in the circle with Logan Caymol. The battery with she and JoJo Hyatt were terrific. We had some clutch hits - Hannah Goodwin breaking the game open with a big home run (and) Cammy Pereira providing a lot of spark offensively.”