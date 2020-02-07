Warrants: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman after offering her a ride home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 52-year-old man accused of robbing, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a woman was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said Samuel Aaron offered the woman a ride home as she was walking on South Lake Drive on Jan. 9. Once the woman got into the vehicle, Aaron drove the woman to a wooded area in the 500 block of Bluefield Road and sexually assaulted her.
According to the arrest warrants, Aaron also took the woman’s jewelry. Authorities were able to identify Aaron and the vehicle he drove during the incident using surveillance footage captured earlier that day.
Aaron has bene charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and strong armed robbery, according to the warrants.
Bond was set for Aaron at $175,000. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.