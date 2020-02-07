UNCG looks to extend streak vs Samford

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 45 percent of UNC Greensboro's scoring this season. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 55 percent of the team's points this season, including 74 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.