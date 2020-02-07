Thousands waking up to no power after storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of people are waking up to no power Friday morning after storms passed through the Midlands Thursday.
As of 5:30 a.m., Dominion Energy was reporting more than 3,300 outages statewide, including more than 800 in Richland County and more than 700 in Lexington County.
Orangeburg and Newberry also have hundreds of outages reported by Dominion.
The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina is reporting more than 1,200 outages in Lexington County and nearly 400 in Richland.
Duke Energy is reporting an outage near Camden with over 100 customers without power. Camden Police said the outage includes traffic lights, so drivers should treat any intersection without working traffic lights as a four-way stop.
As of 6:10 a.m., some power had been restored but some traffic lights remained out.
To check power outage maps, click the links below:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.