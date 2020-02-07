No. 1 South Carolina extends winning streak with 86-65 victory over No. 25 Arkansas

“I like the toughness of our team,” Staley told the ESPN crew following the game. “We had to dig deep to get this win. I thought our offense was pretty good at times, but what I’m really proud of is our defense. Our ability to stay engaged for most of the game. I mean, it’s a tough guard. Arkansas is a tough guard as they space you out, they drive downhill on you, and if you’re sleeping on the weakside of the floor, they’ll backdoor you. You’ve got to stay engaged. I thought, for the most part, all of our players did that and we made it challenging for them.”