No. 1 South Carolina extends winning streak with 86-65 victory over No. 25 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WIS) - Mikiah Herbert Harrigan put up a season-high 25 points as No. 1 South Carolina rolled past No. 25 Arkansas 86-65.
“I like the toughness of our team,” Staley told the ESPN crew following the game. “We had to dig deep to get this win. I thought our offense was pretty good at times, but what I’m really proud of is our defense. Our ability to stay engaged for most of the game. I mean, it’s a tough guard. Arkansas is a tough guard as they space you out, they drive downhill on you, and if you’re sleeping on the weakside of the floor, they’ll backdoor you. You’ve got to stay engaged. I thought, for the most part, all of our players did that and we made it challenging for them.”
The Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0) opened the contest with a 9-0 run on their way to a 26-17 lead after one quarter. Carolina led by as many as 17 in the first half with Herbert Harrigan and Aliyah Boston leading the way with a combined 23 first-half points as the Gamecocks took a 46-33 lead at the half.
Carolina turned up the intensity on defense in the second half holding Arkansas to just 30% shooting from the field in the final two quarter. Meanwhile, Herbert Harrigan continued to dominate with 14 second-half points. South Carolina did most of their work inside against the Razorbacks by scoring 50 points in the paint.
Herbert Harrigan was one of three Gamecocks to finish in double figures against the Razorbacks tonight. Boston also finished with her ninth double-double of the year for the Gamecocks (18 points, 15 rebounds) while going 7-of-8 shooting from the floor. Zia Cooke finished the night with 14 points in the win.
The Gamecocks have now won 16 straight. They host UConn on Feb. 10.
