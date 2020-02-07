13 players to represent S.C. college football programs at NFL Combine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The college football programs in the Palmetto State will be well-represented at this year’s NFL Combine.
Seven Tigers, five Gamecocks, and one Bulldog have all received invites to the pro football’s biggest job interview.
The 13 players were selected to join a pool of 337 players hoping to impress scouts from NFL teams at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the NFL Draft.
Here’s a list of every player from each school:
CLEMSON
- Tremayne Anchrum, OL
- Tee Higgins, WR
- Tanner Muse, S
- Isaiah Simmons, LB
- John Simpson, OL
- AJ Terrell, CB
- K’Von Wallace, S
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Joseph Charlton, P
- Rico Dowdle, RB
- Bryan Edwards, WR
- Javon Kinlaw, DL
- DJ Wonnum, DL
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
- Alex Taylor, OL
The NFL Combine will be held from Feb. 26-29.
