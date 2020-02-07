2 people killed in series of crashes on I-20 West near Camden

KERSHAW COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Two drivers have died after a series of crashes on Interstate 20 West in Kershaw County early Friday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. near the Camden exit, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Officials said the driver of a truck -- Timothy Edward Rush, 60, of Camden -- lost control and hit a bridge. Rush then got out of his car, the coroner said.
That’s when another driver hit his truck, pushing it into Rush and killing him.
The car that hit the truck was driven by Lucille Waine, 87, of Loris. She was also pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.
Crews shut down the interstate while they worked to clear the wreckage. All lanes have since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the county coroner’s office.
