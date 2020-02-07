LCSD: Gilbert High student charged with making shooting threats at school

February 6, 2020

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Gilbert High School student with making threats after electronically sending out a photo with a threatening caption.

Officials said the student edited the photo of another student with a message about shooting up the school.

Deputies interviewed the student on Wednesday. The student was later released to the custody of a family member.

The student has not been identified because he is under the age of 18.

