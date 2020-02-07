I-95 SB lanes blocked in Dorchester County after tractor trailer overturns

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - I-95 southbound lanes in Dorchester County are blocked after a tractor trailer overturned Thursday night.
Highway Patrol officials say it happened near the 79 mile marker.
According to emergency officials, the tractor trailer overturned near the median.
“Troopers are awaiting heavy duty wrecker to be able to clear the lanes,” said Trooper Matt Southern. “Detour by using exit 82 (US 178) to US 15; travel S to US 78 and back to I-95.”
