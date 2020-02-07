FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding tonight, then breezy & cool for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy rain is expected tonight. Then, our weather will gradually improve.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Midlands until Friday morning. Turn around, don't drown.
· Tonight is a First Alert Night. Expect areas of heavy rain. Watch out for flooding. The rain will subside a bit overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
· A few early morning showers are possible Friday. Then, expect breezy, cool conditions with highs in the 50s.
· Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday. An isolated shower is possible late in the day. Highs will climb back into the 60s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We're still tracking a cold front that will continue moving eastward through the night, giving way to more rain and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Midlands until Friday morning. We could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rain before it's all said and done. Turn around, don't drown! The rain will subside a bit overnight. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
On Friday, a couple of showers could linger in the morning. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise as we move through the morning, expect gradual clearing skies and breezy winds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for your weekend. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday. High will be in the mid 50s 60 Saturday, then warm into the low 60s Sunday.
More unsettled weather is in the forecast next week.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (100%). Low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Friday: Early Showers Possible (30%). Then, Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cool. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.
