FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding tonight, then breezy & cool for Friday

Tonight is a First Alert. We're still tracking a cold front that will continue moving eastward through the night, giving way to more rain and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Midlands until Friday morning. We could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rain before it's all said and done. Turn around, don't drown! The rain will subside a bit overnight. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.