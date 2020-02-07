First Alert Forecast: Cooler and Windy Friday. Sunshine Returns By Sunday

Windy and Much Cooler Temperatures Today
All of our severe weather is gone, we are left with windy conditions and a few showers around this morning. By late this afternoon we'll see some some sunshine, however the wind will still be an issue through early evening as we have a Windy Advisory in effect until 7PM.
A quick little disturbance will sweep in and out of the state tomorrow, this will give clouds and a few showers. Sunshine for Sunday and turning warmer next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Windy and much cooler today with Highs in the 50s
- Quick shower Saturday, Sunshine Sunday
Forecast:
Today: A few showers this morning, windy and cooler with sunshine by late afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s. Rain chance 20%
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows middle 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower through noon, then partly cloudy. Highs middle 50s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 60s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.