First Alert Forecast: Cooler and Windy Friday. Sunshine Returns By Sunday

First Alert Forecast: Cooler and Windy Friday. Sunshine Returns By Sunday
By Tim Miller | February 7, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 6:30 AM

Windy and Much Cooler Temperatures Today

Tim Miller's Friday February 7 morning forecast

All of our severe weather is gone, we are left with windy conditions and a few showers around this morning. By late this afternoon we'll see some some sunshine, however the wind will still be an issue through early evening as we have a Windy Advisory in effect until 7PM.

A quick little disturbance will sweep in and out of the state tomorrow, this will give clouds and a few showers. Sunshine for Sunday and turning warmer next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Windy and much cooler today with Highs in the 50s

- Quick shower Saturday, Sunshine Sunday

Forecast:

Today: A few showers this morning, windy and cooler with sunshine by late afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s. Rain chance 20%

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows middle 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower through noon, then partly cloudy. Highs middle 50s

Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 60s

WIS-TV
WIS-TV (Source: WIS-TV)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.