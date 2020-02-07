Finally official: Jordan Burch is a Gamecock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (BIG SPUR) - After a day of waiting, five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch has officially signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Burch wanted to wait to sign with his teammates in a ceremony at his school and did so on Wednesday, February 5. But his National Letter of Intent didn't arrive to South Carolina to be cleared by compliance until Thursday evening.
Burch, per the school, is officially a Gamecock.
Burch initially committed to the Gamecocks in December in a ceremony at his school, the first day of the early signing period, in a decision that was broadcast by ESPN. Later that day, though, it was revealed that Burch would not sign his National Letter of Intent during the early period, but would wait to sign with the rest of his teammates in a February ceremony at his school.
That ceremony was on Wednesday, which saw defensive line teammate Alex Huntley put pen to paper with the Gamecocks. There were multiple other players who committed to schools as walk-ons, including two others - Fabian Goodman and Bradley Dunn - to South Carolina. Head coach Will Muschamp's son, Jackson, announced he was going to Georgia as a preferred walk-on.
The ceremony in the Hammond School gymnasium saw Burch don a Gamecock hat and say, “For the next three or four years, I’ll be with my friends,” gesturing towards Huntley, Goodman and Dunn. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Burch would be a Gamecock.
But he did not answer questions following the event, and his mother would not answer if they had sent in Jordan's NLI. It didn't arrive on Wednesday, and it took more than 24 hours for the Burch family to send in the signed document officially binding him with the school, and vice versa.
But now, it’s in, and Burch is officially a Gamecock.
Two defensive linemen signed with the South Carolina in December: 4-star tackle Tonka Hemingway (Conway, S.C.) and 3-star tackle Makius Scott (Gainesville, Ga.). Burch, the No. 2-ranked defensive tackle in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports composite, is one of three signees inside the top 30. Huntley is 20 and Hemingway is 30. Scott is No. 74. Three-star Gilber Edmond (Fort Pierce, Fla.) flipped from USF on Wednesday.
Burch is expected to play defensive end for the South Carolina Gamecocks, even though he was recently reclassified as a defensive tackle by 247Sports.
