Few school districts across SC report power outages and closings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few school districts across South Carolina have reported some school closings and power outages following severe weather that swept through the areas Thursday.
Richland County School District 2 has reported some outages in the district but only Catawba Trail Elementary is without power. Officials from the district say that power crews are working on the outages, and they are optimistic power will be restored soon.
Lexington County School District 1 also reported experiencing power outages.
Lancaster County Schools and offices have all closed Feb. 7.
For updates on school closings visit https://www.wistv.com/weather/closings/.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.