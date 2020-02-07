Dog and owner reunited 150 miles from home after truck stolen at store on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fifteen-year-old Dixie the Weimaraner is back home with her dad Friday after a more than 150 mile journey with a carjacker.
It all started Thursday around 2 p.m. at the Home Depot on Two Notch Road.
Kristopher Pilles says he went inside the store to pick up some building supplies, leaving Dixie in the backseat of his truck with the doors locked and one window cracked.
When he walked out of the store five minutes later, his black 2017 Ram 2500 was gone -- and so was Dixie.
“I thought it was a joke, and once it set in I dialed 911, and then adrenaline took over,” Pilles said.
He reported the incident to police and took to social media to get the word out.
“Hundreds, maybe 1,000-plus people reached out and messaged us -- texts, calls, posts," he said. “People were saying maybe I saw her here, maybe I saw her there.”
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Pilles received an alert on his phone from Bank of America asking if he had spent $500 at a Nike Store in the Georgia Tanger Outlets in Savannah.
That’s when he reached out to the City of Pooler Police Department to alert them that his truck may be in the area.
After a police chase by car and on foot, Pooler police detained a suspect and rescued Dixie from the backseat of Pilles’ truck.
“I can’t believe she came back,” Pilles said. “So Richland County and Pooler Police and Sheriff’s Departments -- thank you!”
Pilles was reunited with Dixie after a two hour drive to Georgia at midnight.
He knows this is one ride his beloved pup will never forget.
"There’s a lot of stories I wish Dixie could tell me about, but this is probably number one,” he said.
Pilles said this taught him a lesson, and he wants to remind people to never leave valuables inside a vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.