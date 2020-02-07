Chattanooga looks to sweep Wofford

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Mocs have scored 65.3 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they put up over 11 non-conference games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 35 percent of the 177 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last three games. He's also made 86.9 percent of his foul shots this season.