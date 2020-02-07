Beaufort Co. principal apologizes for using form of N-word during Black History Month assembly

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The principal of a high school in Bluffton issued an apology for his use of a “racially demeaning term” at a school assembly.
The apology came in a voicemail sent to parents Thursday night by May River High School principal Todd Bornscheuer, district spokesman Jim Foster said.
Foster provided a transcript of the voicemail parents received:
Good evening, parents. I’m calling tonight to apologize for comments I made during an assembly today. My comments addressed students’ use of racially demeaning terms in our classrooms and hallways. But I made a serious mistake by using an example of one of those terms. In trying to relate to my students, I upset some of them. And for that, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. As an educator for 24 years, the last thing I want to do is hurt students or their parents. I will make myself available at two times Friday for parents who want to meet at school – first at 10:30 a.m., and then after the workday at 6 p.m. If you have concerns, I invite you to attend and meet with me and other interested parents. I also plan to meet with students Friday morning and apologize to them in person. Thank you for your support of May River High School, and good evening.
Foster said Bornscheuer, in providing an example of a common use of the word, used a three-letter variant.
The principal met with each grade level separately on Friday and apologized profusely, Foster said, adding that the goal of the remarks at the assembly was to eradicate the use of the N-word. Bornscheuer went on to say, “any adult should have known better,” according to Foster.
Foster said only one parent arrived at the 10:30 a.m. parent meeting, but the district expects more to show up at 6 p.m.
