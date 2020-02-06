VMI, The Citadel look to end streaks

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have allowed only 82.2 points per game to Southern opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 85.5 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 33.6 percent of the 110 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.