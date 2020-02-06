Union County sheriff responds to SLED report that included claims of explicit text messages

UNION, S.C. (WYFF) - Union County Sheriff David Taylor is responding to a 1,111-page SLED report that the 9th circuit solicitor said revealed “several flaws in the management” and also included claims of extramarital affairs and explicit text messages sent by Taylor.
Taylor also said he would not seek a fourth term as sheriff in the statement and that he was proud of the job he has done for the past 12 years.
"I see no need to respond to each and every sensational allegation and statement referenced in the report, Taylor said in the statement. "These allegations, hearsay and rumors - some true, some exaggerated, some outrageous, some I had never heard, and many false - were matters that, if true, were dealt with internally in my office and in my home, in some cases several years ago."
In February 2018 Taylor requested the SLED investigation after he said accounting irregularities were discovered within the office.
WYFF News 4 obtained the case file through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In the case it says Kimberly Riddle Bailey, a sheriff’s office employee, was found dead on March 27, 2018 in her home. Union County Deputy Coroner John Fallaw said Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a suicide.
The case file shows that on Feb. 22, 2018, Bailey “admitted to using money, collected by the UCSO from sex offender registry payments for personal use.” An audit of the sex offender registry account found $76,315 was unaccounted for. The Sheriff's Office collected annual registration fees for the county.
Another $50,153 was unaccounted for from the drug seized money account. Deputies told SLED investigators that money was turned over to Bailey.
During an interview with SLED, Bailey said she had no knowledge of other employees using sheriff’s office money for personal purchases. Bailey was asked if other employees were engaging in criminal activity. “Not criminal, but immoral,” she replied.
Bailey told investigators that Taylor was engaging in extramarital affairs, the report said. The report said Bailey told investigators that Taylor called her into his office, pulled his pants down and made a comment about how much weight he had lost. Bailey also told investigators that she had purchased liquor for the sheriff on multiple occasions during working hours, the report said.
“Following Kim Bailey’s death, a journal was recovered that made several statements that appeared to be admitting guilt related to the embezzlement,” the SLED report said.
An entry dated the same day as her interview with SLED reads: “What have I done??? Disappointment! That’s the 1st word that comes to mind. Stupid-Selfish-Greed!! And for what? Nothing!!”
“I hope that one day people can see past all the bad I have done and remember some of the good. I’m not a bad person. I don’t have a bad heart. I just made a mistake. A terrible mistake that I can’t fix or take back.”
On March 17, 2018, Bailey wrote in her journal: “There is no perfect timing to get caught and yes I am guilty.” and “Why did I do this at all.”
The journal entry also included allegations against Taylor similar to the statements made in her interview with SLED.
Bailey was found dead in her home 10 days later.
Maj. Robbie Hines was interviewed by SLED during the investigation and told investigators that he saw sexually explicit messages on a county phone previously used by Taylor, according to the report.
Hines said the messages were exchanged between Taylor and a deputy.
The deputy on the other end of the messages denied ever engaging in a relationship with Taylor, according to SLED’s conclusions, but SLED’s analysis of the phone confirmed Hines’ account and revealed similar messages to other employees.
Deputy Scott Coffer told SLED investigators that he was also asked to purchase alcohol for Taylor. Coffer said he waited until he was off duty and out of uniform to make the purchases, according to the case summary. He said Taylor paid him back.
Several employees told SLED investigators about times they smelled alcohol on Taylor during law enforcement calls, according to the SLED summary.
Wilson said she did not recommend SLED seek criminal charges against Taylor and also said her office would not seek indictments against him.
Wilson noted the investigation “completely cleared Sheriff Taylor of obtaining any personal financial benefit from this mismanagement.”
Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor for York and Union counties Kevin Brackett released this statement Wednesday about the case:
"I certainly appreciate the public’s concern regarding the issues arising from the release of the SLED report detailing the investigation of Sheriff David Taylor. I recused myself from that investigation as required by code of ethics that governs prosecutors. Because my office prosecutes cases made by the Sheriff’s Office and has worked with him for the past 12 years the matter had to be referred to an independent prosecutor who had no connection to any of the parties involved. It is for this same reason that I was assigned the task of prosecuting Sheriff Will Lewis of Greenville."
“Regardless of the allegations contained in the report it is my hope that everyone who lives in Union County understands that the overwhelming majority of men and women who work for the Sheriff of Union are decent, honest people who work hard for them every day. They depend on your trust, confidence and respect to go about the job of keeping you safe and I hope that the citizens of Union County will continue to show them the support they deserve.”
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.