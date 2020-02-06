Union County sheriff responds to SLED report that included claims of explicit text messages

"I certainly appreciate the public’s concern regarding the issues arising from the release of the SLED report detailing the investigation of Sheriff David Taylor. I recused myself from that investigation as required by code of ethics that governs prosecutors. Because my office prosecutes cases made by the Sheriff’s Office and has worked with him for the past 12 years the matter had to be referred to an independent prosecutor who had no connection to any of the parties involved. It is for this same reason that I was assigned the task of prosecuting Sheriff Will Lewis of Greenville."