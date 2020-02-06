Survivors, victim advocacy groups voice support for statewide rape kit tracking system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kiara Hendricks uses her voice to advocate for change in South Carolina.
Hendricks is a survivor of a sexual assault. After she was assaulted in 2017, she submitted a rape kit as evidence in her case. Hendricks said her kit was never tested.
"It just meant to me like I was being told I don't matter. I'm not important. They had other things to deal with it. It was a harsh reality to face," she said.
On Wednesday morning, Hendricks shared her story with a panel of lawmakers considering a bill that would create a statewide rape kit tracking system.
Hendricks said, if it wasn't for organizations like the Juile Valentine Center in Greenville, she wouldn't be where she is today.
Jamika Nedwards, the Valentine Center Crisis Program Director, also spoke before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Wednesday.
"If we can track the origin of a piece of fruit from the vine to the kitchen table, we certainly should be able to track rape kits in South Carolina."
Nedwards said a new statewide system will increase accountability. According to the legislation, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would create and operate the statewide system. The goal is to track the location and status of rape kits throughout the criminal justice system process.
“It will allow us to have more comprehensive data on kits that are not tested, how long it takes to get tested once they have been submitted,” Nedwards said, “what type of kits are being tested and what is the backlog? This will provide us with a lot of great data we can use for future reform."
SLED also testified during today's meeting. They said they are not opposed to the statewide system but believe all stakeholders need to be involved in the process of establishing this new system.
Senators voted to send the bill to the full Senate Judiciary Committee.
Hendricks is hopeful the bill is signed into law.
"It kind of empowers you because so much is taken away from you when you are sexually assaulted,” she said. “Whatever you can get back -- in whatever shape or form that is -- is awesome that someone will be able to tell where they are at in the process and no one can quiet their voice," she said.
SLED said they hope that, with a new forensics lab set to go online in 2021 and requests for additional funding to hire trained staff for that lab, they'll be able to whittle down the backlog they see right now with these rape kits.
According to SLED, as of December 31, 2019, there were about 1,300 untested kits submitted to their forensics lab.
