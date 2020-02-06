Sumter Police searching for 27-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police is asking for help in finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two weeks.
Jonathan George Shaw, 27, of Woodlawn Avenue was last seen leaving a Lawrence Street home on Jan. 19.
Shaw has not reported to work and the family member who made the report says that this is out of his character to go missing.
Shaw is 6′2 and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue Nike hoodie.
Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is, should contact the Sumter Police Department immediately at (803) 436-2700.
