S.C. Legislative Black Caucus wants Biden to disavow statements made by Harpootlian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Legislative Black Caucus in South Carolina is calling on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to disavow statements from a longtime friend and campaign surrogate.
Black lawmakers said comments made by State Sen. Dick Harpootlian were racist.
In a tweet, Harpootlian talked about the Federal Election Commission filings showing Black Caucus Chairman Jerry Govan received “almost $50,000” from Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer’s campaign. The tweet referred to Steyer as “Mr. Money Bags.”
The Black Caucus claims Harpootlian was suggesting Govan could be bought.
After the Caucus spoke on the issue, Harpootlian said his remarks were not racially motivated.
Biden’s campaign declined to comment.
