Safety improvements coming to Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Notch Road is one of the busiest roads in Richland County and that's why the South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to try and make it a little safer.
A new improvement project will run along Two Notch Road, stretching from Trenholm Road Extension to Valhalla Drive.
"Over the last five years, there have been 1,300 crashes, approximately, with four of them being fatal," said Duncan Smith from SCDOT. "The purpose of this project was to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes along that corridor."
So, what can you expect?
"Raised concrete medians to mitigate some of the angled crashes in the area," Smith said. "Increases in crosswalks, countdown pedestrian timers to provide more safety for pedestrians at intersections, and additionally we're doing equipment upgrades to some of the signals along the corridor."
Construction is scheduled to begin in Fall 2021 and folks at SCDOT said they're hoping the improvements will start to bring collision numbers down on the corridor.
“It had one of the higher volumes of crashes in the area,” he said. “It warranted us to spend some taxpayer dollars to make it safer.”
SCDOT will be taking written public comments regarding the improvements until February 12. You find out how to send in your comments by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.