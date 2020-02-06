School districts across the state issue early dismissals due to severe weather

Lexington-Richland 5 will dismiss elementary and intermediate schools at 11:15 a.m., Academy for Success at 12:10 p.m., The Center for Advanced Technical Studies & Spring Hill High School at noon, Irmo Middle, Chapin Middle School and Dutch Fork Middle School at 12:15 p.m., Chapin High School, Dutch Fork High School and Irmo High School International School for the Arts at 12:25 p.m.