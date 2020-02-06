School districts across the state issue early dismissals due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More South Carolina school districts are dismissing early due to severe weather expected in the state Thursday.
In Richland County School District 1, high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., elementary schools will dismiss at noon and middle schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Clear Charter will be following the same dismissal schedule.
District employees also will be dismissed early today. Employees have been notified of their dismissal times.
In Richland County School District 2, middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and high schools will dismiss at 2 p.m.
All after school activities and classes are canceled for both school districts.
Lexington County School District 1 will dismiss their elementary schools at 11:15 a.m. and their middle and high schools at 12:15 p.m.
Lexington County School District 2 will dismiss their elementary schools at 11 a.m. and their middle and high schools at noon.
Lexington County School District 3 will dismiss Batesburg-Leesville Primary School at 11:30 a.m., Batesburg-Leesville Elementary at 11:45 a.m., Batesburg-Leesville Middle aat 12:15 p.m. and Batesburg-Leesville High at 12:30 p.m.
Lexington County School District 4 will dismiss their Early Childhood Center at 10:30 a.m. Sandhills Primary/Elementary at 10:45 a.m., Francis Mack Intermediate and Swansea High at noon, Sandhills Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and Swansea High Freshman Academy at 11:45 a.m.
All after school activities including daycare and athletics are canceled for LCSD 4.
Lexington-Richland 5 will dismiss elementary and intermediate schools at 11:15 a.m., Academy for Success at 12:10 p.m., The Center for Advanced Technical Studies & Spring Hill High School at noon, Irmo Middle, Chapin Middle School and Dutch Fork Middle School at 12:15 p.m., Chapin High School, Dutch Fork High School and Irmo High School International School for the Arts at 12:25 p.m.
Lancaster County Schools will also dismiss their elementary schools at 10:30 a.m., middle schools at 11:15 a.m. and high schools at 11:35 a.m. Geiger, McCrorey-Liston, and Kelly Miller schools at noon,
Fairfield County School District will dismiss Fairfield Magnet and Fairfield Elementary at 11:30 a.m., Gordon Odyssey at 12:05 p.m. and Fairfield Central, Fairfield Career & Technology Center and Fairfield Middle at 12:20 p.m.
Sumter County School District will dismiss elementary schools at 1 p.m., middle schools at 1:45 p.m. and high schools at 2:30 p.m.
For updates on closings visit https://www.wistv.com/weather/closings/
