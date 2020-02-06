Muschamp provides thoughts on Signing Day additions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - As of 4:30 p.m., when head coach Will Muschamp took to the podium for a National Signing Day press conference, South Carolina had added four players to the 2020 signing class.
The top junior college running back in ZaQuandre White (Cape Coral, Fla./Iowa Western C.C.) was the first prospect acknowledged by the program at 8:19 a.m. At 10 a.m., in-state three-star wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell (Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern) committed to South Carolina over Tennessee.
Four-star defensive tackle and All-American Alex Huntley (Columbia, S.C./Hammond School) was a June commit who signed on Wednesday morning and followed that up with a ceremony at his school in the afternoon. An unexpected addition came in the morning by way of three-star defensive end Gilber Edmond (Fort Pierce, Fla./Westwood), a USF commitment entering the day. He was made official moments before Muschamp walked into the press conference room at the Long Family Football Operations Center.
Muschamp addressed the recruitment and skillset of each addition when it was his time to stand in front of the microphone.
RB ZaQuandre White, 6-1 and 200 pounds
“He originally played at North Fort Myers (former NFL running back) Earnest Graham, a guy I know extremely well and have a lot of respect for,” Muschamp said. “He thinks a lot of ZaQuandre as a running back. He originally qualified and signed with Florida State out of high school.”
“He went through the coaching change with Coach Fisher, went to Coach Taggart and when you have those transitions you lose really good football players. I had actually talked to Jimbo about Zaquandre and really liked his athleticism. I feel he has a tremendous upside. We’re really excited to have him. He went out to Iowa Western had did a really nice job. His parents were great in this process. He’s a guy that has the type of measurables you want. I’m really excited to add another size, speed athlete to our football team. He’s certainly going to help us here.”
WR Ger-Cari Caldwell, 6-4 and 195 pounds
“He had an unbelievable senior season,” Muschamp said. “Page Wofford, who was the offensive coordinator at Daniel, when to Northwestern and installed an offense and threw the ball an awful lot. They do a nice job. Ger-Cari ended up with 51 catches and kept coming on to the screen for us in the fall.”
“We got more and more excited about him and then you meet him and see the type of young man he is and what he stands for. His mom is a fantastic woman. We hit it off when we met. He came unofficially and then came back for an official visit. We’re really excited to add another guy from the Rock Hill area to our football team, obviously the hotbed in South Carolina of football.”
DL Alex Huntley, 6-3 and 279 pounds
“I have a unique relationship with Alex,” Muschamp said. “I saw him as a freshman at lacrosse at 280 pounds running up and down the field. Obviously my son, Jackson, is at Hammond. He’s a big athlete that is very flexible in his lower body, very powerful in his lower body. I saw him continue to grow and mature at Hammond. Erik Kimrey, the head coach there, does a fantastic job.
“To watch this guy grow through the process, Lisa and Harold have been awesome. He has been raised right. The guys is the student body president at Hammond and didn’t enter until the ninth grade. It says a lot about the type of positive impact he can have on other people and what he’ll do in our locker room.”
LB Gilber Edmond, 6-4 and 215 pounds
“He kind of came on our radar really late, about two and a half or three weeks ago,” Muschamp said. “I wanted to add another linebacker to our class. He can really play in space, really run. Jeff George is his head coach. Talking to him he’s the type of young man we want on our football team. We went down the last couple of weeks in January and really felt good about him and were able to know we had a spot available and were able to extend that to him.”
