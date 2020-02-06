Man wanted for attempted murder in connection with Sumter Co. bar shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County are searching for 29-year-old Jerel Heriot.
Officials said Heriot is wanted following a shooting at a bar located on the 1300 block of Peach Orchard Road on Feb. 2.
Authorities said one man was shot during the incident and several vehicles were damaged. Witnesses told deputies Heriot was last seen riding as a passenger in a white 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche with the S.C. license plate PJR122
If you see Heriot, you are urged to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.