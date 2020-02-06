Lexington Co. man taken into custody after investigators find drugs at home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Ladarien Gates, 29, has been arrested on drug charges following an undercover sting by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said the operation, which started in December, ended after investigators searched Gates’ home located on the 200 block of Shirway Court. During the search, investigators found pills, heroin, used needles, and more than $500.
Gates has been charged with five heroin distribution charges, one count of trafficking heroin, and one count for possession of a narcotic.
Gates has been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.
