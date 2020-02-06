Ingles: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $17.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 87 cents.
The grocer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.
Ingles shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.
