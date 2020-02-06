Hammond QB Muschamp signs as preferred walk-on at father’s alma mater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father and son become will now become rivals on the gridiron.
South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp is elated that his son, Jackson, signed to play at Georgia.
"I'm proud of him and the opportunity he's going to get," said Coach Muschamp. "I look forward to competing against him."
The Hammond School quarterback is a preferred walk-on at UGA. It's a dream opportunity to wear the uniform his dad once wore in college.
"It's kind of a no-brainer," Jackson said. "I love Georgia. I always wanted to go there."
Before Jackson entered high school, he set two goals for himself. He wanted to play college football at the highest level, along with creating his own path away from his dad, Coach Muschamp.
"Me and my dad decided a long time ago I was going to go on my own and blaze my own trail," said Jackson.
"I believe he was in eighth grade," stated Coach Muschamp. "He said, 'If I go where you are, the reason I'm playing is because of you and the reason why I'm not is because of you. And, I don't want to get into that.' He's right."
Regardless of his decision, Jackson had the support of his family and those closest to him.
"My family was great, him included," said Jackson. "They were going to be excited with whatever decision. It did not matter where."
Coach Muschamp said Wednesday he likes the fit at Georgia for his son, Jackson.
"I felt like it was a good fit for him [Jackson]," said coach Muschamp. "It's what he wanted to do. Georgia has been recruiting Jackson since the summer. He went over there to summer camp. They were very impressed with him. They felt like, in a walk-on situation, they'd love to have him on their roster."
“My whole family is happy that I’m going to Georgia,” said Jackson. “I’m really excited about it.”
