FIRST ALERT: Storms could be strong to severe Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms that could be strong to severe Thursday into early Friday morning.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers (80%). Lows will be in the 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered rain and the potential for strong to severe storms (100%).
· Heavy rain and damaging winds are the big weather threats. However, isolated tornadoes could develop as well.
· Friday morning is also a First Alert. Heavy rain and isolated storms are possible early. Then, expect breezy, cool conditions with highs in the 50s.
· Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday. An isolated shower is possible. Highs will climb back into the 60s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers in advance of a slow-moving cold front that will drop through the Midlands Thursday into Friday. An isolated thunderstorm could develop . Rain chances are around 80%. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Be weather aware! Thursday is an Alert Day!
The cold front will track even closer to the Midlands, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms.
A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday morning. But there might be some breaks in some of the rain and some of the clouds, which could help our temperatures climb into the mid 70s and cause our atmosphere to become even more unstable. That’s not good news.
Why, you ask? More heating and instability could produce some storms that could be strong to severe.
In fact, as of this writing, the Midlands is under an Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather from the Storm Prediction Center.
Heavy rain and strong, damaging winds will be the biggest threats with this storm system. Winds could gust greater than 35 mph. However, we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes. Downed trees and power outages are possible Thursday. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Rain chances are around 100% Thursday. Some of our forecast models are saying that we could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain. Flash flooding is possible. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect Thursday morning through Friday morning. Turn around, don't drown. With this weather moving in, this is the time to download your First Alert Weather App on your mobile devices. It's free at your app store. Also, charge up your devices in case the power goes out.
Friday is also an Alert Day. Some scattered showers could linger into early Friday morning. A storm is possible. Otherwise as we move through the morning, expect gradual clearing skies and breezy winds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for your weekend. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday. High will be in the mid 50s 60 Saturday, then warm into the low 60s Sunday.
More unsettled weather is in the forecast next week.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (80%). Low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & T’Storms (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Early Showers/Storms (50%). Then, Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 70.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
