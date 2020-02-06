FIRST ALERT: Storms could be strong to severe Thursday

Rain chances are around 100% Thursday. Some of our forecast models are saying that we could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain. Flash flooding is possible. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect Thursday morning through Friday morning. Turn around, don't drown. With this weather moving in, this is the time to download your First Alert Weather App on your mobile devices. It's free at your app store. Also, charge up your devices in case the power goes out.