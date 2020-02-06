First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Today Through Friday Morning

First Alert Today For Strong To Severe Storms Likely
A strong jet stream coming in from the south along with cold front reaction and warm/humid conditions, will lead to a severe weather outbreak. Heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat.
Once the front passes late tonight, skies will clear Friday and turning much cooler
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Today for strong to severe storms
- Clearing and cooler Friday
Forecast:
First Alert Today/Tonight: Lines of showers and thunderstorms will move through the state. Storms will be strong to severe with Heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 100%
First Alert Friday (Through Mid morning): Showers and thunderstorms early, then breezy and much cooler. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 50% AM
