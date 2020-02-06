Dutch Fork High School student accused of trying to sexually assault peer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 14-year-old student at Dutch Fork High School faces criminal charges in what deputies are calling an attempted sexual assault.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the teen boy tried to sexually assault a 15-year-old boy at the high school on Tuesday. Feb. 4.
The assault happened during school hours, deputies said.
Officials found out about it when the victim told his parents what happened. They then notified school officials, who reported it to the school resource officer.
The 14-year-old, who has not been identified because of his age, was arrested Wednesday.
He’s charged with attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.
The suspect is being held in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
