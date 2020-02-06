Driver killed in head-on crash on I-77 in Fairfield County

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver died after a head-on crash on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on Thursday.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-77 South about two miles north of Ridgway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of a car was going north on the interstate when they lost control, went across the median and hit a truck going southbound head-on.
Crews rushed the driver of the car to a hospital, but the person did not survive. The victim has not been identified.
The driver of the truck was hurt, but will be OK. A passenger in the truck was not hurt, officials said.
