CPD arrests man in connection with second shooting at Willow Run Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man following the second shooting at an apartment complex on Alcott Drive this week.
Officials said Bernard Breeland, Jr. is accused of shooting a man multiple times after an argument at Willow Run Apartments on Feb. 4.
Breeland has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Breeland becomes the second man arrested this week following a shooting at the apartment complex. Earlier this week, Orlando Gladney was charged with murder and drug charges following a separate shooting incident at Willow Run Apartments.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.