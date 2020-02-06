City of Columbia warns of flood prone areas ahead of storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia released a list of streets prone to flooding ahead of severe weather Thursday.
Officials want to urge drivers to be cautious, especially in the following areas.
- Main and Whaley
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Santee
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Green
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
Columbia officials ask you to avoid these areas that are flood prone.
Officials say if you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it.
Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.). A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.
