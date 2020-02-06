City of Columbia warns of flood prone areas ahead of storm

City of Columbia warns of flood prone areas ahead of storm
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:45 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia released a list of streets prone to flooding ahead of severe weather Thursday.

Officials want to urge drivers to be cautious, especially in the following areas.

  • Main and Whaley
  • Gervais and Laurens
  • Blossom and Henderson
  • Blossom and Saluda
  • Harden and Santee
  • Monroe and Maple
  • Two Notch and Read
  • Wheat and Amherst
  • Adger and Devine
  • Wheat and Sumter
  • Wheat and Pickens
  • Heyward and Ravenel
  • Pickens between Wheat and Green
  • Barnwell and Pendleton
  • Harden and Read
  • Harden and Calhoun
  • Franklin and Marion
  • Franklin and Sumter
  • Columbia College and N. Main
  • Bull and Laurel

Columbia officials ask you to avoid these areas that are flood prone.

Officials say if you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it.

Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.). A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.