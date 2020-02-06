Aiken Co. schools to operate on early dismissal schedule due to inclement weather

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Aiken County Public School District will be operating on an early dismissal schedule due to severe thunderstorms and high winds expected to reach the area on Feb. 6. Schools will also be dismissed two hours early.
Officials say that elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., ,middle schools at 1:10 p.m. and high schools at 1:30 p.m. All afterschool activities, practices, games, Evening 4K, Adult Education Program and the Extended Day offering through Quest Zone will be cancelled.
Dismissal times Aiken Scholars Academy, as well as for schools in the Ridge Spring-Monetta and Wagener areas are as follows:
Aiken Scholars Academy will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
Ridge Spring-Monetta ES will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
Ridge Spring-Monetta MS will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.
Ridge Spring-Monetta HS will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
Busbee Elementary will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.
Corbett MS will dismiss at 12:52 p.m.
Wagener-Salley HS will dismiss at 1:10 p.m.
