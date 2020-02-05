2 shootings reported at same Columbia apartment complex just one day apart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was hurt in a shooting in north Columbia on Tuesday evening.
It happened at the Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive, police said. That’s the same place where a man was shot and killed Monday night.
Witnesses on the scene reportedly heard an argument, then gunfire.
Crews rushed one man to the hospital from the scene.
Police do not yet know the victim’s condition. That person has not been identified.
Investigators said there is no danger to the public at this time.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook released a statement on Twitter regarding the incident:
This is the third shooting in two days in Columbia city limits.
