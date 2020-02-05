Several Midlands school districts cancel after-school activities Thursday due to impending inclement weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the forecast calling for severe weather on Thursday, several school districts have decided to cancel all after-school activities.
So far, Richland One, Richland Two and Lexington One have canceled those activities.
Officials have included all athletic games and practices, child care, events, meetings, programs, adult education classes and all other activities scheduled to take place Feb. 6.
No other decisions regarding school schedules have been made at this time.
When and if officials announce any further changes to Thursday’s schedule, this story will be updated.
For more on Thursday’s forecast, be sure to check out our First Alert Weather page.
