RCSD: Man charged after 14-year-old girl ran away from home with him

RCSD: Man charged after 14-year-old girl ran away from home with him
Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas, 19, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harboring a runaway. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 5, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:55 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged 19-year-old Daniel Thomas in connection with helping a 14-year-old run away from home.

Officials said Daniel Thomas turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Investigators said Thomas was last seen on Jan. 30 around 9 p.m. with the teenager.

However, the girl has been returned to her guardians.

Thomas has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harboring a runaway. Currently, he is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.