RCSD: Man charged after 14-year-old girl ran away from home with him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged 19-year-old Daniel Thomas in connection with helping a 14-year-old run away from home.
Officials said Daniel Thomas turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Investigators said Thomas was last seen on Jan. 30 around 9 p.m. with the teenager.
However, the girl has been returned to her guardians.
Thomas has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harboring a runaway. Currently, he is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
