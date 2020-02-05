One suspect arrested, three sought by RCSD in connection with armed robbery of teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into an armed robbery where items were taken from a teenager.
Authorities said the incident happened on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of Family Dollar located at 4798 Hardscrabble Road. The teenager told authorities he was held at gunpoint and the suspect took his phone and his book bag, which had a laptop inside of it.
One suspect was identified by the victim as 18-year-old Ashley Reed. She has been charged with armed robbery and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
However, three other males were involved.
If you were in the area around Jan. 22 at noon or have any information about the suspects who were involved or their whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
