Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at Columbia apartment complex, victim identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police made a quick arrest in a deadly shooting at a troubled apartment complex in north Columbia.
The shooting happened Monday night at the Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive. That’s off Fairfield Road and Interstate 20.
Orlando Gladney, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including murder and drug charges.
Police said Gladney shot an acquaintance -- 46-year-old James J. Patterson Jr. -- during an argument.
The very next day, another shooting at the same apartment complex injured a man during a fight, police said. No arrests have been made in that case yet.
While arresting Gladney, police said they found crack cocaine and Xanax in his possession.
Gladney faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within 1/2 mile radius of a school and possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
