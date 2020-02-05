Gray Collegiate QB Helms makes childhood dream come true signing with Clemson

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Growing up, athletes typically have a favorite team they follow and hope to play for at some point in their lives.
For Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms, that team was Clemson.
“Clemson’s always been my dream school,” Helms said Wednesday. “I’ve been going up there since I could crawl. I’ve been visiting up there for about three years now and just getting close with all the coaches and I went on the official visit about two weeks ago and just talking to all the players and getting close with them. It’s just right.”
Over the last four years, Helms has put up numbers that could make the mouths of video game enthusiasts and offensive coordinators water. With a 25-11 career record, Helms recorded 9,329 yards and 98 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes. Last season, Helms put up 4,126 passing yards and 48 touchdowns in his senior campaign while leading the War Eagles to a 10-3 record.
Helms had several offers from Division I programs. At one point, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback was committed to Holy Cross, but Helms ultimately had a change of heart. Helms also took a visit to South Florida, where former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is now the head coach. In the end, Helms believed Clemson was the right fit.
“I have all respect for Coach Scott. He’s a heck of a coach and an even better person. He’s going to turn that program around for sure. My wide receiver (Omarion Dollison) went down there. He’s going to big things. But yeah, just going back to Clemson, it’s just the best place, I think, for me. I’ve always wanted to compete at the highest level and I think Clemson gives me the best shot at doing that.”
Helms will enroll at Clemson as a preferred walk-on. The three-star prospect joins a quarterback room that has incumbent starter Trevor Lawrence and recently-signed five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. For Helms, having the chance to play won’t be easy, but he’s going to focus on doing everything he can to give himself a shot at making an impact for the Tigers offense.
“I’m just going to go in there with my head down and work as hard as I can,” he said. “I love competition. I love it. It’s just awesome just going in there. Again, I want to compete with the best every day. It’s only going to make me better and that’s just how I’m looking at it right now. I’m just going to go in with my head down and work as hard as I can to help the team however I can.”
