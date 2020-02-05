Gray Collegiate QB Helms makes childhood dream come true signing with Clemson

“I’m just going to go in there with my head down and work as hard as I can,” he said. “I love competition. I love it. It’s just awesome just going in there. Again, I want to compete with the best every day. It’s only going to make me better and that’s just how I’m looking at it right now. I’m just going to go in with my head down and work as hard as I can to help the team however I can.”