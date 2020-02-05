Friends remember UofSC Aiken student found shot and killed in his car

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department received a call Tuesday morning about a body in a car.
When they arrived, they found the body of UofSC Aiken student Jeremiah Duncan -- who was not only known for his athleticism, but for how he impacted his community.
“It was a pretty big shock for all of us,” Nathan Mcleod said. He was a friend of Duncan.
A neighbor called deputies saying there was someone in a car. When they arrived, they saw a young man with a gunshot wound to his head.
But no one expected it to be Duncan.
“He was totally selfless,” Mcleod said. “He would literally go out of his way to help somebody out.”
Duncan had just started going to UofSC Aiken for a degree in communications. Before that, he had signed on to play football at Benedict College straight out of high school. He was a promising athlete.
In his own words on a recruiting page, Duncan described himself as, “A great player and a great person on and off of the field for any school wanting a hard worker who will be the first on the field and the last one to leave.”
But those dreams were put to an end.
“For me...that’s my boy,” Mcleod said. “You don’t expect any of your friends, especially our age, to pass away.”
Mcleod knew Duncan since high school and played on opposite teams many times for football games.
Within the past two years, their friendship blossomed. Mcleod remembers many times where they would text each other just to check up on one another. He also remembers how much of a positive influence Duncan was to him.
“If he saw you doing good, he would make sure to encourage you to do even better than you were doing,” Mcleod said.
The loss of his friend still hasn’t hit him completely.
“He was really the person everybody aspires to be -- but few can be,” Mcleod said.
The shock is still there, but the call that his friend was dead made him put things into perspective.
“We ain’t nothing but 20 to 21,” Mcleod said. “We’re thinking we have the rest of our lives to live -- and just in an instant, it can be gone like that.”
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.