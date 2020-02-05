Five-star recruit Burch is a historic signing for Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (BIG SPUR) - Signed and sealed.
South Carolina officially landed one of its highest-rated recruits during the modern recruiting era -- roughly this century -- when five-star defensive end Jordan Burch (Columbia, S.C./Hammond) signed his letter-of-intent with the Gamecocks.
Burch, who committed to Carolina during a nationally televised announcement on the first day of the early signing period (Dec. 18), did not actually put pen to paper until a ceremony at Hammond on Wednesday.
This ended a nearly three-year recruitment of the top 10 national prospect by Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp and his staff.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Burch ultimately picked South Carolina over defending national champion LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama.
The Bayou Bengals made one final run at Burch, hosting he and his mother on the weekend of Jan. 25 for an unofficial visit. The Gamecocks had Burch and his mother in on an official visit last weekend.
The only South Carolina signee to rate higher than Burch per 247Sports Composite rankings was defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the 2011 class. Clowney, from South Pointe High in Rock Hill, was considered a generational recruit and college player, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft (Houston Texans) and recently had another outstanding pro season with the Seattle Seahawks.
To give you a sense of the history here, the top 10 all-time recruits at South Carolina during the modern era are (in order), Clowney, Burch, running back Marcus Lattimore (2010), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (2019), running back Demetris Summers (2003), linebacker Ricardo Hurley (2002), cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the New England Patriots this past season (2009), defensive end Cliff Matthews (2007), defensive back Chris Culliver (2007) and wide receiver Shaq Roland (2012).
Given that South Carolina just suffered through a rough 4-8 season in Muschamp’s fourth year heading the program, this was an amazing and historical piece of recruiting by Muschamp and assistants Travaris Robinson, Mike Peterson and John Scott Jr., all of whom were heavily involved in the recruitment.
More notes on the landing of Burch…(all rankings are 247Sports Composite)...
-For the second consecutive cycle, Carolina landed the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, a top 10 overall prospect nationally and a top two prospect nationally on the defensive line (Burch and Pickens).
-This gives Muschamp two of the South Carolina’s four highest-rated recruits during the modern recruiting era. If you add running back Marshawn Lloyd (No. 11), Muschamp now has three of the top 11 of all-time during the past two cycles.
-With Burch signing and Carolina landing Northwestern wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell today, the Gamecocks signed the top eight prospects that they offered from within the state of South Carolina in 2020. During the 2019 and 2020 cycles combined, Carolina offered and heavily pursued 12 in-state prospects and landed 100 percent of them.
-South Carolina landed eight of the top 11 prospects from within the state. The Gamecocks did not offer the No. 3 prospect (wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who signed with Tennessee), the No. 6 prospect (quarterback Mason Garcia, who signed with East Carolina) or the No. 10 prospect (safety Andru Phillips, who signed with Kentucky).
-Three of South Carolina’s four defensive line signees rate four stars or higher and all four (Burch, Alex Huntley, Tonka Hemingway and Makius Scott) are ranked among the top 70 prospects at their positions nationally.
-In the last two classes, the Gamecocks have signed seven high school defensive linemen with an average 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9277. Four are from South Carolina, two from Georgia and one from Tennessee.
