FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms for your Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware! We’re tracking strong to severe thunderstorms on your Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· More warm temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
· A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and potential storms toward the Midlands Wednesday through early Friday morning.
· We're not expecting showers all day Wednesday, but have your rain gear handy. Rain chances are around 30%.
· In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day. We're expecting scattered rain and potential strong to severe storms (90%). Heavy rain and gusty winds are the big weather threats. An isolated tornado could develop.
· Highs will cool back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
More warm weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure offshore. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. Then, more changes will move in as a slow-moving cold front tracks toward the Midlands by Wednesday through Friday giving way to scattered rain and the potential for storms.
On Wednesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in through the day, but we're not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 30%.
Thursday is an Alert Day! The cold front will track even closer to the Midlands by your late Thursday afternoon and evening, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. In fact, as of this writing, the Midlands is under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather from the Storm Prediction Center.
Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threats with the storm system. Winds could gust greater than 35 mph. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Rain chances are around 90% Thursday. Some of our forecast models are saying that we could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. There could be some locally higher amounts to 3 inches. Flash flooding is possible. With this weather moving in, this is the time to download your First Alert Weather App. It's free at your app store.
A few showers could linger into early Friday morning. Otherwise, expect gradual clearing skies and breezy winds. Highs will drop back into the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for your weekend. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday. High will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible (20%). Not As Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Arrive (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & T'Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers Early (30%). Breezy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.