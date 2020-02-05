First Alert Forecast: Severe Storm Threat Increasing For Thursday

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Severe Weather Likely
A strong cold front will move through by late Thursday. Ahead of the front it will be warm and humid with scattered showers Wednesday and widespread strong to severe storms Thursday. Skies will slowly clear, turning windy and much cooler Friday.
First Alert Thursday
Strong jet stream with cold front reaction, along with warm and humid conditions and a severe weather outbreak is likely. Heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat.
Weather Highlights:
- Showers this morning and then becoming more likely by evening.
- Alert Day Thursday for strong to severe storms
- Clearing and cooler Friday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows lower 60s
First Alert Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be strong to severe with Heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 100%
